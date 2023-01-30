Excelsior has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Noah Naujoks on a deal until 2026.
The 20-year-old made two Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord this season but he didn’t appear to have a long-term future at De Kuip. In order to develop he has decided to leave and join city rivals Excelsior.
Naujoks told the Excelsior website after signing a deal until 2025, “I want to keep taking steps and I think I can do that at Excelsior.
“The conversation with the trainer and the story of the club really appealed to me. I also think that Excelsior’s playing style suits me and that the club is now playing in the Eredivisie is of course also fantastic. I want to show myself at Excelsior in real men’s football, because playing football at the highest level is of course different from the youth team of Feyenoord.”