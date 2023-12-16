Excelsior struck late to earn a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.
Go Ahead Eagles were looking to return to winning ways in Rotterdam and they had the better of the game without scoring in the first half.
Ten minutes after the break, Go Ahead Eagles broke the deadlock with Jamal Amofa netting his first goal of the season. He scuffed his first shot but hammered the ball into the net on the second instance.
Excelsior got the equaliser in the 83rd minute as Oscar Udennäs headed the ball past Jeffrey de Lange. The hosts then had a goal disallowed through Redouan El Yaakoubi, who also hit the crossbar in stoppage time.
Excelsior are now 11th in the table while Go Ahead is 6th.