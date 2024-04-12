Excelsior ease to victory over... Excelsior eased their relegation worries with a comfortable 4-0 win ...

Kleijn departs Feyenoord for S... Sparta Rotterdam have their first signing of the summer confirmed ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Aston Villa linked with Dumfri... According to reports in Italy, Aston Villa are interested in ...

Newcastle United scouting Dutc... According to a report in England, Newcastle United have been ...

PSV defeats West Ham to reach ... Jong PSV scored two late goals to defeat West Ham ...

Heerenveen talk with Van Persi... Heerenveen are looking for a new head coach and Robin ...