Vitesse Arnhem and Excelsior played out an 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.
Vitesse thought they were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when a cross from Gyan de Regt hit the arm of Casper Widell. Referee Joey Kooij pointed to the spot but overturned it after VAR intervened.
After that, Excelsior took control but Couhaib Driouech shot wide before the attacker was denied by Eloy Room.
In the second half, Vitesse came out of their shell and goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel had to deny substitute Joel Voelkerling Persson. Million Manhoef and Melle Meunsteen also went close.
In the last 15 minutes, Van Gassel kept his side level with a number of saves to deny Manhoef, Marco van Ginkel, and Mica Pinto. At the other end, Lazaros Lamprou headed a good chance wide.
Vitesse end a run of three straight home losses and they are 12th while Excelsior is 5th.