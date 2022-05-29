Excelsior are back in the Eredivisie after they defeated ADO Den Haag in a penalty shootout. The game ended 4-4 after extra-time with Excelsior coming back from 3-0 down.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The first-leg in Rotterdam finished 1-1 meaning the second leg in the Hague was finely poised.
Excelsior got the first big chance of the game but Thijs Dallinga missed from the penalty spot. The game was then paused due to crowd trouble. When it got underway, ADO Den Haag took the lead through a Thomas Verheydt header.
Six minutes later, ADO Den Haag doubled their lead with Felipe Pires netting his first goal for the club. Early in the second half, it seemed that ADO Den Haag had sealed their spot in the Eredivisie when Sem Steijn made it 3-0.
ADO were cruising but with twenty minutes left, they were reduced to ten men when Tyrese Asante saw his second yellow card. Nine minutes later, Marouan Azarkan pulled one back for Excelsior to give them hope.
After having a goal disallowed, Reuven Niemeijer made it 3-2 in the 83rd minute but it seemed ADO would hold on to their slender lead, especially when Michael Chacón saw red. However, in the 94th minute, Dallinga made up for his miss by nodding in a last second equaliser.
Sacha Komljenovic restored ADO Den Haag’s lead in injury time, but Excelsior forced penalties with Redouan El Yaakoubi making it 4-4 in the 108th minute.
Excelsior held their nerve with the spot kicks to seal their place back in the Eredivisie after three years in the second division.