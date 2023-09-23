Excelsior came away from the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday evening with a 3-0 win over Heerenveen.
After three league defeats in a row, Heerenveen were looking for a much-needed victory against Excelsior and they had the ball in the net first. However, Simon Olsson’s effort was ruled out for offside.
In the 21st minute, it was Excelsior who took the lead as Couhaib Driouech cut in before firing the ball past Andries Noppert. Excelsior had another ruled out for offside before Nikolas Agrafiotis did make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.
The home crowd were clear with their frustration at half time but it did not stir the team into a comeback. Before the end, Troy Parrott made it 3-0 on a pass from Kian-Fitz Jim.
Excelsior moves to nine points for the season while Heerenveen is on six.