Excelsior struck a last-minute winner as they defeated NEC Nijmegen 4-3.
NEC made a poor start to the game and after only 12 minutes, Couhaib Driouech raced past Youri Baas before setting up Nikolas Agrafiotis to fire past Jasper Cillessen.
The lead was deserved for the visitors but NEC equalised in the 38th minute through a Baas header. Sontje Hansen then put NEC 2-1 up with a nice low finish into the bottom corner.
Casper Widell marked his debut for Excelsior with a goal as he headed past Cillessen in the 53rd minute to make it 2-2. Koki Ogawa restored NEC’s lead with another header, this time from a Lasse Schone corner.
Excelsior did not give up and 15 minutes before the end, 19-year-old striker Richie Omorowa got ahead of Bram Nuytinck to net Arthur Zagre’s cross.
The game was heading for a draw but in the 10th minute of added-on time, Oscar Uddenas curled the ball past Cillessen and into the top corner to make it 4-3 for Excelsior.