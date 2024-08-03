After AZ Alkmaar’s 1-0 friendly win at Stoke City, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham spoke with team captain Bruno Martins Indi about the new season ahead for AZ. You can watch the interview by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Exclusive Interview: AZ Alkmaar captain Bruno Martins Indi on targets for the new season, Maarten Martens & Euro 2024Posted by Michael Statham on August 3rd, 2024 11:19 PM | Eredivisie, Featured, Interviews, News, Opinion, Oranje, Podcast
