It wasn’t easy but Ajax took another step towards the Eredivisie title with a 2-1 win over Heerenveen on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag decided to start with Devyne Rensch in the midfield, while Edson Alvarez was in the centre of defence and Jurrien Timber on the right. In the warm-up Ajax lost Maarten Stekelenburg and Kjell Scherpen started in goal.
Ajax struggled to create in the opening period and it was Heerenveen who broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Mitchell van Bergen received the ball from Joey Veerman, shrugged off Alvarez and fired past Scherpen.
In the 35th minute, Jan-Paul van Hecke handled in the box and Dusan Tadic equalised from the penalty spot for the visitors.
Just after the break, Joey Veerman set Van Bergen in on goal but this time the forward couldn’t finish and Scherpen made a save.
In the 61st minute, Sebastien Haller diverted a shot from Lisandro Martinez into the net to put Ajax in front. VAR took a lengthy look at the goal but it stood in the end.
Heerenveen failed to find an equaliser and Ajax held on for the victory which keeps them nine points clear at the top of the table. Heerenveen are 10th.