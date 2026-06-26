Join in on the second ever Football-Oranje fan forum! Use the StreamYard link to join our show and talk to the hosts. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream, click here, or press play below:
Ajax has confirmed the appointment of Michel as their new ...
Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after ...
Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review the final round of the ...
Zach Lowy speaks with interim Ajax head coach Carlos Garcia ...
The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday ...
Below is a round up of all this weekend's action ...
Here is a round up of all this weekend's Eredivisie ...
A new season of Dutch football is here! Football-Oranje's Michael ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Join in on the second ever Football-Oranje fan forum! Use ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul react to the Netherlands' World Cup ...
Join in on the second ever Football-Oranje fan forum! Use the StreamYard link to join our show and talk to the hosts. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.