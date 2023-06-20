Finn van Breemen has left ADO Den Haag to sign a multi-year deal with Swiss side FC Basel.
The centre-back has been with ADO Den Haag since the age of nine but now departs for Basel having made 22 appearances for the Hague club.
There is no mention of the transfer fee involved but Omroep West are reporting it is around €1 million.
Van Breemen told the ADO website, “I would like to thank ADO Den Haag and the supporters very much for everything they have meant to me and the support I have always received from everyone. I have had a great time here and have been able to develop into the player I am today This club is like a second home to me and always will be.”
The 20-year-old will be a teammate of fellow Dutchman Wouter Burger in Switzerland.