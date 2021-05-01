FC Cincinnati are set to sign Kenneth Vermeer on a free transfer after leaving Los Angeles FC.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent after leaving Los Angeles FC just before the start of the MLS season last month.
According to ESPN, Vermeer is now in talks to join FC Cincinnati, who are coached by Jaap Stam.
Should Vermeer join FC Cincinnati he would a teammate of Przemyslaw Tyton, Haris Medunjanin, Maikel van der Werff, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Jürgen Locadia, who all have a past in the Eredivisie.