Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of FC Eindhoven wingback Valentino Vermeulen.
The 20-year-old was available on a free transfer and will initially join Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side that plays in the third level of Germany.
Vermeuelen started in the Willem II academy before making the move to FC Eindhoven in 2017. He has since made 74 appearances for the Keuken Kampioen Divisie side.
Last season, Vermeulen provided four goals and eight assists in 36 games.