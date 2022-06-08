FC Twente has confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Mathias Kjølø on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
The 20-year-old still had a contract in Eindhoven until 2023, but after only one first-team appearance, he has decided to depart for Enschede.
Speaking to the Twente website, Kjølø said, “After having played for PSV for five years, I am looking forward to this new step. I think I can continue to grow here at FC Twente. The club appeals to me, as does the team. That is a unit and works for each other. That is important and suits me.”
PSV signed Kjølø from Vålerenga in 2017 and he has made 75 appearances for Jong PSV in the Kueken Kampioen Divisie, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. He becomes the second summer signing for PSV after Sam Steijn.