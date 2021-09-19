FC Twente came away from Vitesse Arnhem with a convincing 4-1 victory.
The game was the annual Airborne-wedstrijd which paid tribute to the veterans who fought during Operation Market Garden in 1944. The veterans were not there because of coronavirus, but portraits of the three surviving veterans were set up on the pitch before the game.
After only three minutes, Robin Propper fired FC Twente ahead with the centre-back’s third goal of the campaign.
Vitesse struggled to make an impression going forward but Lois Openda did force Lars Unnerstall into a save, while Jacob Rasmussen went close with a header.
Just before the break, FC Twente were awarded a penalty when Propper was brought down and Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 2-0 from the spot.
Oussama Tannane, Rasmussen and Nicolai Baden Frederiksen were all taken off at the break by Thomas Letsch with Enzo Cornelisse, Yann Gboho and Oussama Darfalou coming in. The changes did not have an effect and Twente made it 3-0 in the 56th minute through a Robin Propper header.
On the hour mark, Van Wolfswinkel set up Michel Vlap to put Twente 4-0 in front before Darfalou pulled back a consolation two minutes later.
A bad evening turned worse for Vitesse late on with Danilho Doekhi seeing red for his second yellow card. Vitesse are 11th after the defeat, while Twente are up to 8th.