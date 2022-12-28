Michael Silberbauer has been confirmed as the new head coach of FC Utrecht.
Utrecht need a new head coach after Henk Fraser stepped down during the World Cup break, following an altercation during training.
On Wednesday, Utrecht confirmed the appointment of Silberbauer, who leaves his role as an assistant with FC Midtjylland in order to return to the Cathedral City. He made 90 appearances for the club as a player between 2008 and 2011.
The 41-year-old Dane was an assistant with Utrecht earlier in the year but now takes on his biggest role in management so far.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam said on the club website, “We are very happy that Michael is returning to FC Utrecht. As a player, and also as an assistant coach, we have come to know Michael as a strategist, a leader and a connector. He is driven and has a very strong will to win. Michael knows the club, knows part of the selection and knows better than anyone what is required of an FC Utrecht player. We have deliberately opted for cooperation because of Michael’s clear football vision, which is in line with our sporting ambitions.”