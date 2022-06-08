FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord defender Ramon Hendriks on a loan deal but they have the option to make it permanent.
Hendriks was part of the Feyenoord first team last season and made eleven appearances, alternatively in the centre of defence or on the left.
The 20-year-old extended his deal with Feyenoord in March until 2025 but he is now signing for Utrecht on a season-long loan deal. Utrecht also have an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.
The versatile defender is already the seventh signing of the season for Utrecht after Taylor Booth, Luuk Brouwers, Joshua Rawlins, Nick Viergever, Calvin Raatsie, and Vasilis Barkas.