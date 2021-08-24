Alanyaspor have confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Leroy Fer on a two year deal with the option of a third.
The 31-year-old dropped down the pecking order in Rotterdam after the arrivals of Guus Til and Fredrik Aursnes, while a role in defence at the start of the campaign was not a success.
Feyenoord have now allowed Fer to depart the club for an adventure in Turkey with Alanyaspor, who currently sit ninth in the Turkish Super Lig.
Fer started his career with Feyenoord and returned to the club after spells with FC Twente, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City. Fer has made a total of 193 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 21 times and adding 17 assists.