Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar both won their ties in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday. Feyenoord’s win guarantees them a top two spot in their group.
Lazio 1-3 Feyenoord
Feyenoord has sealed a top two spot in their group after a battling 3-1 win in Italy.
Unbeaten so far in the competition, Feyenoord took the lead through an excellent strike by Aymen Sliti. However, Lazio made it 1-1 through a Filipe Bordon header.
In the second half, Nesto Groen restored Feyenoord’s lead before a wonderful goal from Fabiano Rust sealed the victory for Feyenoord.
The win guarantees that Feyenoord will be in the knockout rounds.
Molde 3-4 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar defeated Molde in an entertaining first leg clash in Norway.
AZ seemed to be cruising with Sem Dekkers and Jayden Addai making it 2-0 at the break.However, Molde fought back within four minutes of the second half with Gustav Nyheim netting a double.
Yoel van den Ban made it 3-2 for AZ and Ro-Zangelo Daal restored a two-goal lead before Niklas Ødegård pulled back a late goal for Molde.
AZ now takes a lead back to the Netherlands for the second leg.