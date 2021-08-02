The draw for the final qualifying round of the Europa Conference League took place on Monday with Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem involved.
Feyenoord faces Swiss side Luzern this week, while Vitesse Arnhem are up against Dundalk of Ireland.
If Feyenoord progresses to the next round they would face either IF Elfsborg from Sweden or Velez Mostar from Bosnia-Herzegovina. Elfsborg are already well into their league season and currently sit third in the Swedish league. Velez Mostar overcame AEK Athens in the last round on penalties.
Should Vitesse see off Dundalk then Belgian giants Anderlecht or KF Laçi of Albania lie in wait. Anderlecht finished fourth in the Belgian league, while Laci finished fourth in their competition.
The matches would take place on the 19th and 26th of August.