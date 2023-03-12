Feyenoord avoid slip up agains... Feyenoord remains three points clear at the top of the ...

PSV comes from behind to put f... PSV Eindhoven fell behind to Cambuur but ran out 5-2 ...

Fast start leads to Ajax victo... Ajax moved level on points with leaders Feyenoord with a ...

Utrecht fights for a point aga... Utrecht came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw ...

Sparta remains in chase for to... Sparta Rotterdam ran out 3-1 victors over 10-man Vitesse Arnhem ...

AZ edge out Groningen thanks t... A great goal from Jesper Karlsson was enough for AZ ...

FC Twente too strong for Fortu... FC Twente ran out 3-0 winners at Fortuna Sittard on ...