Feyenoord remains three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after coming from behind to defeat Volendam 2-1 in De Kuip.
The hosts were under pressure on Sunday after Ajax had won against Heerenveen which meant they were now level on points with Feyenoord at the top.
Volendam stunned De Kuip by taking the lead in the 12th minute when a long ball was not dealt with and Henk Veerman set up Daryl van Mieghem to net.
After the opener, Volendam sat back and Feyenoord went on the attack looking for the equaliser. However, Santiago Gimenez headed their best chance wide, while at the other end, Veerman missed the chance to make it 2-0.
Arne Slot made a triple change at the break and seven minutes into the second half, Gimenez equalised from close range after being set up by Lutsharel Geertruida.
A mistake by Mats Wieffer then allowed Veerman the chance to get through on goal but he could not beat Timon Wellenreuther and it remained 1-1. In the 74th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Damon Mirani turning a Giminez cross into his own net.
Feyenoord took the win and they stay three points clear of Ajax ahead of their clash in Amsterdam next weekend. Volendam is in 14th.