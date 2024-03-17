Feyenoord came from behind twice to defeat Heerenveen 3-2 in Friesland on Sunday.
Feyenoord seemed to have the lead after nine minutes but VAR intervened to rule out Lutsharel Geertruida’s effort for offside.
Ten minutes later, Heerenveen struck as Mats Köhlert benefitted from an error in the Feyenoord defence to fire past Timon Wellenreuther.
In the 37th minute, Mats Wieffer equalised from a Luka Ivanusec cross and before the break, the visitors should have been in front but Quilindschy Hartman shot over the bar.
Osame Sahraoui came off the bench before the hour and the attacker set up Köhlert to make it 2-1 with a lovely curling strike into the far corner.
Arne Slot turned to his bench and it paid off with Yankuba Minteh setting up substitute Igor Paixao to make it 2-2. Slot also changed his striker with Ayase Ueda coming on for Santiago Gimenez.
With three minutes to go, Ueda latched onto the ball after a mistake from Seb van Ottele and he won it for Feyenoord.
Heerenveen remains tenth while Feyenoord moves to within seven points of leaders PSV.