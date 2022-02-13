Feyenoord came away from RKC Waalwijk with a hard-fought 2-0 victory.
RKC had the better of the opening stages and Said Bakari forced Justin Bijlow into an excellent save to keep the game at 0-0.
Feyenoord grew into the game with Luis Sinisterra causing danger and on the stroke of half-time, Orkun Kökçü opened the scoring after rounding RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.
At the beginning of the second half, Vaessen made an excellent save to deny Alireza Jahanbakhsh before Guus Til hit the post from a difficult angle. Sinisterra also had the ball in the net but the offside flag denied the winger.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Jens Odgaard had an excellent chance to equalise when he found himself through on goal but Bijlow once again came up with a great save.
In the last minute, Jorrit Hendrix secured the victory for Feyenoord with his first goal for the club.
The win keeps Feyenoord third and just behind PSV Eindhoven, while RKC is down in 13th.