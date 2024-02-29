Feyenoord will meet NEC Nijmegen in the KNVB Cup final after a 2-1 win over Groningen in De Kuip.
Feyenoord went into the game as huge favourites but Arne Slot’s side were far from convincing and Groningen had all the chances early on. Laros Duarte hit the post in the fifteenth minute.
After half an hour, Groningen took the lead with Duarte’s deflected strike flying past a helpless Timon Wellenreuther.
Feyenoord was a different side in the second half and after chances for Yankuba Minteh and Ayase Ueda, it was David Hancko who equalised from a Calvin Stengs cross.
With seven minutes left, Feyenoord won it with Ondrej Lingr slotting in from close range. Minteh then had a good chance for a third but Feyenoord remained in front to seal their spot in the final against NEC.