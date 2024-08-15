Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Ibrahim Osman on loan.
The 19-year-old only joined Brighton this summer from Nordsjaelland for a fee of €19.5 million but the club have been willing to let him join Feyenoord for a year.
The deal is similar to the one that Feyenoord struck with Newcastle United last season to bring in Yankuba Minteh. He has now since moved to Brighton.
Osman made 54 appearances for Nordsjaelland, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. He also has two caps for the Ghana national team.