Feyenoord have made their third signing in three days with Jacob Rasmussen arriving on a loan deal from Fiorentina.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, impressing in their five-man defence. He made 72 appearances for the club over two years.
Rasmussen had no future in Italy, leaving him free to return to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. It is an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent.
The Dane is an alternative to Marcos Senesi and replaces Philippe Sandler and Ramon Hendriks, who are no longer in Rotterdam.
Feyenoord have had a busy summer with Rasmussen joining Danilo, Javairo Dilrosun, Mats Wieffer, Mohamed Taabouni, Sebastien Szymanski, Oussama Idrissi, Quinten Timber and Santiago Giménez as new recruits.