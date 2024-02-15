Feyenoord were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League playoff round tie.
Feyenoord were missing both Quinten Timber and Lutsharel Geertruida, while Santiago Giménez was only fit enough for the bench. Ayase Ueda began up front.
AS Roma went close first with Timon Wellenreuther making a good save to deny Lorenzo Pellegrini before David Hancko cleared off the line. Leandro Paredes also hammered the crossbar with a strike from distance.
Feyenoord improved as the half went on as Mats wife fear got control of the midfield. However, chances for Wieffer and Calvin stents didn’t result in a goal. Just before the break, Feyenoord did have the lead with Igor Paixao heading in a Quilindschy Hartman cross.
Feyenoord did not manage to hold onto the lead in the second half as Romelu Lukaku diverted a cross into the net via his shoulder.
Giménez came off the bench as Feyenoord looked for a winner but the closest they came was a Luka Ivanusec free-kick that hit the outside of the post.
Feyenoord now needs a big performance next week when they travel to Rome for the second leg.