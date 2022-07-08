According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are close to signing Dutch winger Javairo Dilrosun from Hertha Berlin.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Luis Sinisterra departing for Leeds United, Feyenoord are in need of a new forward and that will be Dilrosun.
Voetbal International is reporting that an agreement with Hertha Berlin is close and personal terms should be no problem for the Rotterdam side.
The former Ajax and Manchester City youth was loaned out by Hertha Berlin last season to the French side Bordeaux. He netted two times and added six assists in Ligue 1, but could not prevent Bordeaux from being relegated.
The 24-year-old would be a welcome addition for Arne Slot, who has lost Cyriel Dessers, Bryan Linssen and Reiss Nelson as well this summer.