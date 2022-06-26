According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord are close to signing Italian international striker Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich.
FC Zurich wants €4 million to part with the forward, who is coming into the final year of his contract in Switzerland. According to AD, Feyenoord has no issue with this fee and they have also agreed on personal terms with the forward.
Feyenoord needs to add to their attack after the departure of Cyriel Dessers and Bryan Linssen, with Danilo already arriving. The club now looks set to beat off competition from Napoli and PSV Eindhoven to sign Gnonto, who has four caps for Italy.
The 18-year-old made a big impression for FC Zurich last season, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances. He would become Feyenoord’s third signing after Danilo and Mats Wieffer, while Mohamed Taabouni and Calvin Stengs are also set to join the club.