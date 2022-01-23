Orkun Kokcu was in fine form as Feyenoord came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 4-1 on Sunday.
After their defeat to Vitesse Arnhem last week, Feyenoord were looking to bounce back but they found themselves behind in the 17th minute as Lasse Schone fired the hosts ahead.
Feyenoord took control after the goal and they nearly equalised through Bryan Linssen but Mattijs Branderhorst made an excellent save. In the 32nd minute, Alireza Jahanbakhsh was fouled in the box and Orkun Kokcu made it 1-1 from the penalty spot.
NEC still caused problems for the Feyenoord defence through Elayis Tavzan, but in the 53rd minute, Kokcu found the net with an excellent strike from distance to make it 2-1. Jahanbakhsh then quickly made it 3-1 after a clearance fell at his feet.
Luis Sinisterra made his comeback for Feyenoord after the third goal and then young defender Denzell Hall was allowed to make his debut. Three minutes before the end, NEC were reduced to ten men when Ivan Marquez was sent off before Guus Til made it 4-1 for Feyenoord just before the end.
Feyenoord take the victory and they are now four points behind second-placed PSV. NEC are 9th.