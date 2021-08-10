Feyenoord have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Fredrik Aursnes from Molde on a three-year deal.
Feyenoord have already raided Molde this summer for full-back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen and now they have returned to the Norwegian side to pick up Aursnes.
The midfielder has signed a deal until the summer of 2024 and he becomes the fifth summer arrival for the Rotterdam side after Pedersen, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, and Gernot Trauner.
Aursnes has played for Molde since 2016 and he made 193 appearances for the club. He has made one appearance for the Norwegian national team.