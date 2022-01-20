Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett.
The twenty-year-old has joined Feyenoord on loan for a year-and-a-half but the Rotterdam side has the option to make it permanent.
Bassett has made 75 appearances for Colorado Rapids, scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists. He has made his debut for the US national team and scored the only goal in the clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The box-to-box midfielder becomes the second January signing for Feyenoord after the arrival of winger Patrik Walemark.