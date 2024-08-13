Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Wolves full-back Hugo Bueno on loan.
With Quilindschy Hartman out injured, Feyenoord were looking for another option at left-back to compete with Gijs Smal.
The club has confirmed the signing of Bueno from Wolves until the end of the season. There is no option to make the deal permanent.
The 21-year-old has made a total of 43 Premier League appearances for Wolves.
Feyenoord are also set to announce the signing of Brighton attacker Ibrahim Osman on loan, according to Voetbal International.