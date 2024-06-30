Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Argentinian striker Julian Carranza.
The 24-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee from MLS side Philadelphia Union and is a potential replacement for Santiago Gimenez. The striker has signed a four-year contract.
Carranza has scored six goals in 12 MLS matches this season and he has previously played for Banfield and Inter Miami.
The Argentinian is already the fourth summer signing for Feyenoord after Gijs Smal (FC Twente), Anis Hadj-Moussa (Patro Eisden) and Chris-Kévin Nadje (FC Versailles).