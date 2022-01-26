Feyenoord has completed the signing of Jorrit Hendrix on loan from Spartak Moscow until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old left PSV Eindhoven in January last year for Spartak Moscow but has been unable to make a big impression in Russia.
Hendrix has now joined Feyenoord on loan until the end of the season with the Rotterdam club having an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Hendrix made 173 appearances in the Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven with the defensive midfielder winning three league titles. He now offers Feyenoord trainer Arne Slot more options for his midfield.