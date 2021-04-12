Feyenoord have confirmed that goalkeeper Nick Marsman will join Inter Miami on a free transfer in the summer.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami for weeks. Now, Feyenoord has confirmed the transfer with Marsman to sign a two-year deal in America.
Marsman told Feyenoord’s official website, “A wonderful next step in this phase of my career. But first I will give my all here at Feyenoord every day and I want to end the season well with this team.”
The stopper started his career with FC Twente before spells with Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht. He joined Feyenoord in 2019. This season he has made 20 Eredivisie appearances.
Marsman will now become a teammate of Gonzalo Higuaín, Blaise Matuidi and Kelvin Leerdam, among others. Inter Miami are owned by David Beckham.