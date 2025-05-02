Feyenoord have announced that Sem Steijn will join the club from FC Twente on a deal until the summer of 2029.
The 23-year-old is having an incredible season with FC Twente and is currently the Eredivisie top scorer with 23 league goals.
Feyenoord have swooped to sign the midfielder, with a four year contract taking effect from this summer. Voetbal International reports that the fee will be €10 million but that can rise through bonuses.
This would make Steijn the most expensive transfer in history for Feyenoord. It breaks the previous record of the €8.3 million paid for David Hancko.
For Steijn, it is a chance to play in the Champions League if Feyenoord take a top three spot while Ronald Koeman will no doubt be following his process. Despite being top scorer, Steijn is yet to receive a call up to the Dutch national team.