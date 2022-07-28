Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Utrecht midfielder Quinten Timber on a four-year deal.
The 21-year-old only moved from Ajax to Utrecht last summer but his performances for the Cathedral City club had a number of clubs circling.
Ajax and PSV were linked, but it is Feyenoord who have won the race to sign the midfielder. A deal was confirmed on Thursday with no transfer fee confirmed, although it’s reportedly broken Feyenoord and Utrecht’s transfer records.
Timber joined the Feyenoord academy at the age of seven but made the move to Ajax along with his brother Jurrien in 2014. He now returns to De Kuip eight years later.
Timber told the club’s website, “When I drove to De Kuip, it felt like coming home. Feyenoord did its best to get me back and I’m happy with that. To be able to stand here again eight years after I left, in this stadium where the supporters transfer their energy to the team, is fantastic. I’m fit and looking forward to training right away tomorrow.”