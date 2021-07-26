Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of LASK Linz centre-back Gernot Trauner on a deal until mid-2025.
With Eric Botteghin and Sven van Beek departing, Feyenoord has been on the lookout for a new centre-back. Arne Slot has been forced to play Leroy Fer in the position over the last few weeks, but the club has now announced the arrival of Trauner.
The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal in Rotterdam after Feyenoord agreed an undisclosed fee with LASK Linz.
Trauner is an experienced centre-back, who has 233 Austrian Bundesliga appearances to his name. In recent years, Trauner has captained the team and was in the side that faced AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League back in 2020.