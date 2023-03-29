Feyenoord has announced that PEC Zwolle midfielder Thomas van den Belt will join the club in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In January, Feyenoord pushed to sign van den Belt but the move eventually broke down. The 21-year-old now has his move to the Eredivisie leaders.
Feyenoord has confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Van den Belt after lifting a clause in his contract that allows him to depart for a set fee in the summer. Van den Belt will sign a deal until 2027 in Rotterdam.
Speaking to the club’s website, van den Belt said, “A transfer to Feyenoord is a dream for me. The fact that Feyenoord also wants me and has come out with Zwolle makes me very proud. I look forward to reporting to De Kuip next summer, but first I want to finish the season well with PEC. Zwolle and Feyenoord are both doing very well. Hopefully we can both make our seasons memorable. That would be fantastic.”
Van den Belt is having an excellent season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists for the league leaders.