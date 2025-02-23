Robin van Persie has been confirmed as the new head coach of Feyenoord.
Following the sacking of Brian Priske, Feyenoord have turned to one of their former star players to lead the club going forward.
Van Persie was only appointed the head coach of Feyenoord in the summer but after six months he is already leaving to take over at De Kuip. Rene Hake will be his assistant.
Heerenveen is the first major coaching role for Van Persie and he has had an inconsistent campaign so far. However, he was previously a youth coach at Feyenoord and the club believe he is the right man for the job.
Feyenoord are currently third in the Eredivisie and in the last 16 of the Champions League. Van Persie has a tie with Internazionale to look forward to in the coming weeks.