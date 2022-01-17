Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of BK Häcken winger Patrik Wälemark.
The 20-year-old right-winger has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal in Rotterdam and becomes the clubs first arrival in January.
Speaking to the club’s website, Walemark said, “It feels great to be here. So far I like it.
“I have had good conversations with the club management and they have great plans for me. The supporters and the city also played along. It felt good. The fans here are great, I’ve already learned that. I look forward to meeting them.”
Walemark made his BK Hacken debut at the age of 18 and has made over 50 appearances for the club, while also being called up for Sweden’s U21 side.