Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Excelsior midfielder Mats Wieffer on a four-year deal.
The 22-year-old impressed Feyenoord’s scouts as Excelsior gained promotion to the Eredivisie last season. Feyenoord have now raided their neighbours for Wieffer, who signs a contract until 2026.
Speaking to the Feyenoord website, Wieffer said, “A very proud feeling to make such a big step to a top three club in the Netherlands. I never thought that was possible. I didn’t have to think about it very long either.
“I had two good seasons at Excelsior and I was ready for a step up, but if I’m very honest I didn’t think there was such a big step. But that’s just beautiful. It is now up to me to show that I can handle this.”