Feyenoord has strongly denied claims that they have agreed to join the Super League.
On Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that 13 clubs had agreed to form a European Super League, including PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Ajax.
Feyenoord then released a statement on X denying the claim, “Feyenoord is very surprised by reports in international media that the club has agreed to participate in the so-called Super League. This is total nonsense.”
AS Roma have also denied Laporta’s words, while PSV Eindhoven are also said to have denied it according to Eindhoven Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink.