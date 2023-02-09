Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has confirmed to Voetbal International that Leeds United has not been in contact for Arne Slot.
Leeds United are searching for a new head coach after the sacking of Jesse Marsch and according to The Independent, they have made an approach for Slot.
However, Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese has told Voetbal International they are not interested in letting Slot go. He also confirmed that they had heard nothing from Leeds.
He said, “I have not heard anything from Leeds. Neither officially nor unofficially. I also know Leeds as a correct club, so I don’t believe they are playing this behind our backs. Last summer the transfer of Luis Sinisterra also went in a very neat, correct way.”
Slot has a contract until 2025 and it is Feyenoord’s intention to offer the 44-year-old a bumper new contract once the current campaign is over. Since joining the club, Slot has led Feyenoord to the UEFA Conference League final, while this season they are top of the Eredivisie and still in the Europa League.
It is being reported that Slot is not interested in leaving Feyenoord this season and Te Kloese’s expectation is that he will stay.