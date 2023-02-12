Feyenoord came away from Heerenveen with a 2-1 win on Sunday and they remain top of the Eredivisie.
The home side made a good start and they thought they had the lead when Pawel Bochniewicz netted on the rebound. However, VAR ruled the goal out for a narrow offside.
In the 22nd minute, Feyenoord had the lead as Lutsharel Geertruida tapped in at the far post after a David Hancko header came into his path. Twelve minutes later, Mats Wieffer set up Santiago Gimenez to fire in a second.
It seemed Feyenoord would ease to victory in the second half, but Syb van Ottele blasted the ball past Justin Bijlow from distance to make it 1-2 with fifteen minutes left.
Feyenoord managed to hold onto the lead but they will be without Orkun Kokcu against AZ next weekend after he picked up a yellow card.
Feyenoord regains top spot from AZ Alkmaar, while Heerenveen is in 9th.