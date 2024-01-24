Quinten Timber scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord defeated PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the KNVB Cup quarter-finals.
Arne Slot decided to bring Bart Nieuwkoop into the line up as a disguised right-winger, while PSV were once again without the injured Noa Lang. Hirving Lozano came in for Yorbe Vertessen.
Santiago Gimenez tested Joel Drommel early on before Justin Bijlow almost gifted PSV a goal at the other end with a sloppy pass.
After half an hour, Feyenoord had the lead as a fine move ended up at Quinten Timber and the midfielder fired low into the bottom left corner. PSV almost equalised before the break but Bijlow kept out Guus Til.
Mauro Junior and Patrick van Aanholt came in for Malik Tillman and André Ramalho at the break as Peter Bosz switched up his midfield. PSV got early chances but Bijlow denied ohan Bakayoko and Til.
Towards the end of the game, Noa Lang came on and he was denied what looked like a certain penalty when he was tripped by Mats Wieffer. VAR did not intervene and Lang was booked for his protests.
PSV could not equalise before the end and Feyenoord held on to set up a quarter-final clash with AZ Alkmaar.