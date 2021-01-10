Feyenoord got 2021 off to a good start with a 2-0 victory in the Rotterdam derby against rivals Sparta Rotterdam.
Feyenoord immediately began with new signing Lucas Pratto in the starting line-up, while Wouter Burger was handed another start for Sparta against his parent club.
In the 11th minute, Lutsharel Geertruida nodded in the opening goal. It was initially given as offside but VAR overruled the decision.
Before the break it could have been 2-0 for the visitors but Pratto was unlucky to see his strike hit the post. Pratto also got the first big chance of the second half but he could only direct Luis Sinisterra’s cross wide.
Sinisterra also went close before he was replaced by the returning Ridgeciano Haps. Mark Diemers also tested Sparta goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. At the other end, Sparta failed to create anything of note.
The win was settled in the last second of the game as Nicolai Jorgensen found a way past Okoye with a fierce strike.
The win takes Feyenoord to third in the table, while Sparta are ninth.