Feyenoord are likely to reach the Champions League playoff round after they beat Sparta Prague 4-2.
After falling outside the top 24, it became a must win game for Feyenoord and they got off to a perfect start in De Kuip. Gernot Trauner found the net with a header in the eighth minute.
Straight from the kick off, Feyenoord doubled their lead with Igor Paixao finding the bottom corner from an excellent strike. The hosts were full of confidence and that resulted in a third goal in the 30th minute as Anis Hadj Moussa dribbled before curling a strike into the net.
Before the break, Sparta Prague did pull one back through Albion Rrahmani but any possible nerves were taken away when Santiago Gimenez made it 4-1 after the hour.
Thomas Beelen scored an own goal before the end as the defender worked a cross into his own net but it didn’t matter as Feyenoord comfortably saw out the match.
Feyenoord climbs to 18th in the table with matches against Bayern Munich and Lille OSC to come.