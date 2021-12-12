Feyenoord was held to a 1-1 draw by Groningen on Sunday.
The first half was not a memorable affair in the Euroborg with Justin Bijlow having to save a shot from distance by Cyril Ngonge, while at the other end, Tyrell Malacia fired Feyenoord’s best effort over the bar.
Early in the second half, Guus Til had a goal disallowed after he was deemed to have fouled in the build up, while Luis Sinisterra saw a header hit the post. On the hour mark, Marcos Senesi did make it 1-0 from a corner.
The lead only lasted five minutes before Groningen equalised as Jørgen Strand Larsen scooped the ball over Justin Bijlow, who had come out of his goal.
Feyenoord pushed for a late winner but substitutes Cyriel Dessers, Reiss Nelson and Alireza Jahanbakhsh all failed to change the game as Groningen held on.
Feyenoord are still second and level on points with leaders Ajax, while Groningen is 12th.